Individual charged in connection with hijacking incident resulting in victim’s fractured ribs and concussion

A Kansas City man is facing charges after the victim of a vehicle hijacking in October was discovered with fractured ribs and a concussion.

Jaequan T. Shelby, a 21-year-old resident of Kansas City, has been charged in connection with a violent incident involving the hijacking of a pickup truck in Jackson County, Missouri. According to records from the Circuit Court, the victim of the hijacking suffered from fractured ribs and a concussion as a result.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex in response to reports of a stolen vehicle around 4:30 a.m. on October 2nd.

Upon the arrival of the first responders, they discovered a man who displayed visible injuries. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals attended to his fractured ribs, concussion, and abdominal strain.

According to the investigation conducted by KCPD, it was discovered that the victim had offered a ride to an unidentified woman in his 2004 white Dodge Ram 1500. However, when the woman was reminded to pay for the ride, she abruptly exited the vehicle and got into a sedan that had pulled up behind the truck.

Law enforcement officials stated that following the assault, all four individuals proceeded to rob the driver of the truck before fleeing towards the black Mercedes-Benz. It was reported that one of them managed to steal the man’s pickup during the incident.

Shelby faced serious charges of robbery and vehicle hijacking, which could potentially lead to a lifetime behind bars if he was found guilty. On December 20, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was subsequently apprehended and placed in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center.

Shelby is currently in custody without bond as of Thursday, Dec. 26. A first appearance took place on Monday, Dec. 23, and a bond review hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, followed by a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. No additional details have been disclosed at this time.

Reference article