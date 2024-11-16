North Carolina woman accused with insurance fraud over allegedly stolen necklace

A Charlotte woman has been charged with felony insurance fraud following an incident in June, according to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

On June 24, officials say Zsadella Kassandra Burris, 24, of east Charlotte, made false statements to State Farm by claiming a stolen necklace was hers and attaching an internet photo of a receipt.

On November 8, authorities detained Burris and later freed her after she posted a $25,000 secured bond. She made her court appearance on November 12.

The NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division encourages anyone who suspects insurance fraud to report it anonymously at 919-807-6840 or, in North Carolina, toll-free at 888-680-7684.

