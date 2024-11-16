Visitor caught attempting to smuggle drugs into the Delaware prison: officials

Delaware prison officials report that they caught a visitor trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate for the second time in less than two months.

Detectives say they “observed Tyshekia Thomas, 36, passing one or more concealed packages” to inmate Markeevis McDougal during a visit to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Dover, leading to her arrest on Monday.

Investigators said that after a search of Thomas, officials discovered three packages containing roughly 8.93 grams of suspected marijuana and 140 Suboxone strips weighing approximately 18.64 grams.

Authorities said McDougal is presently serving a nearly two-decade prison sentence for assault and weapons crimes. Meanwhile, authorities charged Thomas with several offenses, including two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center arrested and charged 34-year-old Amaryllis Figueroa in September for allegedly sneaking cocaine while visiting 39-year-old Jamaal Dearry.

According to investigators, Figueroa attempted to conceal 22.92 grams of paper laced with suspected synthetic cannabinoids, 40 dosages of sublingual buprenorphine strips, and roughly 4.64 grams of suspected marijuana. Investigators charged Figueroa with two counts of criminal possession with intent to provide a controlled substance.

Officials believe the instances are unrelated, despite their similarities.

Reference Article