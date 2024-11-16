Marshals apprehend an Indiana fugitive who ditched ankle monitor and traveled to Michigan

Within 24 hours, U.S. Marshals helped apprehend a central Indiana man who had removed his ankle monitor and attempted to flee to Michigan this week.

The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they arrested Anthony Romano in July 2023 on two counts of rape, one act of criminal confinement, and one charge of violence.

On July 10 of this year, the sheriff’s department released him with GPS monitoring after reducing his bond by $2,000.00.

However, on Wednesday, he managed to remove his ankle monitor and flee to Michigan, according to authorities.

Blackford County officials contacted the United States Marshals Service for assistance in locating him.

“Thanks to their swift action and expertise, Romano was located and safely brought back into custody within 24 hours,” police said in the post.

