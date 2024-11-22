National Weather Service issued Alert for Virginia and Surrounding Areas

The National Weather Service in Washington DC has issued a special weather statement for portions of Virginia and surrounding areas.

Rapid Onset of Strong Winds Later This Evening.

Get ready for a sudden surge of powerful winds tonight. Brace yourself as strong west to northwest winds are expected to kick in between 8 and 11 PM this evening following the arrival of a robust cold front. Anticipate wind gusts ranging from 35 to 45 mph, with the potential for a few gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Stay prepared for these rapid and forceful winds.

The advisory area covers large parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, including:

The areas that are covered include portions of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, including the District of Columbia and surrounding counties.







Strong winds have the potential to move unsecured objects and may even cause isolated instances of wind damage. As the night progresses, the wind will gradually decrease in strength.

Winds will gradually diminish overnight.

