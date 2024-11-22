Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order to arrest CCP operatives in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has taken decisive action to safeguard Texans from the targeted harassment and manipulation orchestrated by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) or the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In an executive order, he has implemented measures to protect the state from external interference and coercion.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has been instructed to take action against individuals who are involved in CCP influence operations, such as “Operation Fox Hunt.” This initiative, carried out by the People’s Republic of China, aims to forcefully repatriate individuals from the United States who are labeled as dissidents.

According to Abbott, the Chinese Communist Party has been involved in a global campaign of harassment against Chinese dissidents, aiming to forcibly repatriate them to China. He stated that Texas will not allow the CCP or its proxies to harass or coerce the over 250,000 individuals of Chinese descent who legally reside in the state.

According to a warning issued by the FBI-Houston, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has been engaging in cyberstalking, physical intimidation, and harassment of Chinese citizens, naturalized U.S. citizens, and families of dissidents who speak out against the Chinese Communist Party in Texas. In response to this, Abbott issued an order to address this concerning situation.

The Chinese government might resort to targeting, threatening, intimidating, and harassing individuals based in the United States who question the legitimacy or authority of the Chinese Communist Party. In case you find yourself being a victim of transnational repression by the People’s Republic of China in the Houston area, you can reach out to the FBI Houston at 713-693-5000.

He issued the order in anticipation of the legislature meeting in January to discuss national security and China-related bills. During the previous legislative session, he had expressed his intention to approve a bill that would prohibit foreign nationals from countries like the PRC, which pose national security risks to the U.S., from acquiring land in Texas. However, the bill was halted by a Republican state House committee chair following a campaign led by the CCP against it, as reported by The Center Square.

The order was issued following the criminal charges brought by the FBI against individuals with ties to the CCP. These individuals were allegedly involved in Operation Fox Hunt, which aimed to harass and coerce US residents to return to China. The targets of this operation often found themselves targeted simply for opposing the Chinese government or exposing corruption.

In 2023, the FBI filed charges against 44 Chinese nationals who were accused of running illegal PRC police stations in New York City. This legal action was prompted by a nonprofit organization that discovered 102 illegal police stations operated by the PRC in 53 countries. The report also revealed the presence of one such station in Houston, as reported by The Center Square.

The FBI launched Operation Fox Hunt in 2014 with the aim of targeting Chinese nationals residing outside of China.

According to a report by Xinhua News in 2016, over 70 countries and regions saw a total of 1,032 fugitives returning to China through Fox Hunt. The following year, Xinhua reported that CCP operatives had apprehended 3,317 fugitives from more than 120 countries and regions over the course of five years. In 2017, the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) revealed that 22 individuals on its “most wanted list” had been identified, with 10 of them residing in the United States.

According to data from the CCDI and CCP National Supervisory Commission, in 2019, the CCP initiated approximately 555,000 domestic corruption cases within a span of 11 months. The data reveals that disciplinary actions were taken against 485,000 individuals, while 19,000 underwent criminal investigations.

In a speech given to the Hudson Institute in July 2020, FBI Director Christopher Wray outlined the various methods employed by the CCP to pose a national security threat. He highlighted the CCP’s targeting of hundreds of U.S. citizens or green card holders through a program called Fox Hunt, with the aim of coercing them into returning to China. Director Wray described these tactics as “shocking.”

According to Wray, China’s Fox Hunt campaign is not an international anti-corruption effort as it claims to be. Instead, it is a deliberate attempt by General Secretary Xi to target Chinese citizens residing outside of China who he perceives as threats. These individuals include political opponents, dissidents, and critics who aim to shed light on China’s widespread human rights abuses.

According to his explanation, they employ a method where they send a representative to the family of the target residing in the United States in order to deliver a message. He stated that the target is given two choices: either to promptly return to China or to take their own life. He added, “What occurs when the individuals targeted by Fox Hunt refuse to go back to China? In previous cases, their family members both in the United States and in China have faced threats and manipulation. Moreover, those residing in China have even been arrested to exert pressure.”

Abbott’s order directs the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to collaborate with local and federal law enforcement authorities in identifying and prosecuting individuals who are suspected of engaging in crimes associated with exploiting dissidents on behalf of foreign governments.

The DPS is responsible for investigating and documenting individuals who are suspected of planning, attempting, or carrying out acts of repression. Additionally, they are tasked with developing training programs to help identify and report these threats. By January 15, 2025, the DPS will provide policy recommendations on how to effectively counter such threats.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) was given the responsibility of launching a hotline and enhancing the iWatch Texas Community Reporting System in order to enable Texans to report any instances of suspicious behavior or coercion by actors from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or any other foreign adversaries.

Texans are being encouraged to report any suspicious activity by visiting the website iwatchtx.org, using the iWatchTexas mobile app, or by calling the toll-free number 844-643-2251. The reporting can be done anonymously to ensure the safety and security of individuals.

