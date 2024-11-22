Three dead in fiery collision following multi-state police pursuit of alleged kidnapper

According to police, two teenagers lost their lives in a tragic incident that occurred in Missouri. The incident unfolded when a driver, who was being chased by the authorities for kidnapping an infant in Nebraska, caused a devastating crash.

A woman at the Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa, reported to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office that she had been a victim of domestic assault by a male acquaintance.

According to the woman, she informed the authorities that the man, who was described as “suicidal and homicidal,” forcibly took her and her child from Nebraska and drove into Iowa. He proceeded to drop her off at the hospital before departing with the baby.

The Iowa State Patrol engaged in a high-speed vehicle pursuit of the individual, who was deliberately trying to collide with troopers. They pursued him on the southbound lanes of Interstate 29, crossing the state line into Missouri.

The driver of a Kia Sorento crashed into a 2013 Ford Focus that was traveling in the left lane of the northbound road. Following the collision, the Ford then passed a 2024 Volvo semi-truck, causing the truck to veer off the road and strike a 2023 Chevy Tahoe Fremont County patrol vehicle, as mentioned in the statement.

Tragically, two young individuals, both aged 18, lost their lives in the unfortunate accident involving the Ford Focus.

The collision resulted in the Kia, which had a 1-year-old baby inside, igniting into flames.

A courageous Fremont County deputy successfully rescued the infant from the engulfed vehicle, while the baby, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was urgently airlifted to a hospital in Omaha. Tragically, the man lost his life in the crash.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Cunningham and Yeates families during this difficult time. The tragic traffic accident involving two Kearney Bulldogs has deeply affected our community. May the families, friends, and all those grieving find strength and hope in the midst of this sorrow. You are all in my thoughts and prayers,” expressed Pogue.

The deputy who got hit by the semi received treatment for minor injuries and was subsequently discharged from medical care.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Patrol.

