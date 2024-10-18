Mother walks from NYC to Buffalo in memory of son to raise mental health funds.

A mother is on an incredible journey in loving memory of her son.

Deborah Tallman-Curtis is walking from New York City to her hometown of Buffalo to raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention.

She tragically lost her son Brock three years ago.

On Tuesday, she walked through Rush. Throughout her path, she has inspired others to follow her.

Tallman-Curtis clarified that it is a health issue, not a defect, as some people believe. “There’s hope. I believe that is why we established this foundation. We can’t assist Brock anymore, but through him, we can help others.”

Tallman-Curtis’ walk will end just months after she completed a 3,000-mile bicycle ride from San Diego to New York City.

If you want to help Tallman-Curtis’ adventure or follow along, click here.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988.

