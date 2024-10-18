Mother walks from NYC to Buffalo in memory of son to raise mental health funds.

Posted by Jan McDonald October 18, 2024

A mother is on an incredible journey in loving memory of her son.

Deborah Tallman-Curtis is walking from New York City to her hometown of Buffalo to raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention.

She tragically lost her son Brock three years ago.

On Tuesday, she walked through Rush. Throughout her path, she has inspired others to follow her.

Tallman-Curtis clarified that it is a health issue, not a defect, as some people believe. “There’s hope. I believe that is why we established this foundation. We can’t assist Brock anymore, but through him, we can help others.”

Tallman-Curtis’ walk will end just months after she completed a 3,000-mile bicycle ride from San Diego to New York City.

If you want to help Tallman-Curtis’ adventure or follow along, click here.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.