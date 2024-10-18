Police Apprehended Man In Tennessee Wanted In Death Of Homeless Man In Springfield, Mo.

Police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the death of a homeless man in Springfield.

Officers in Jackson, Tennessee, apprehended Jimmy W. Nunnery, 51. He faces second-degree murder charges in the killing of Bryan A. York, 59. On October 17, police obtained information that led them to Nunnery, Tennessee.

On October 9, cops responded to the Glenstone Avenue and Bennett Street neighborhoods. When the police arrived, they found York deceased under nearby bushes. They stated his injuries were consistent with an assault that resulted in his death.

Detectives are still investigating, and anyone with more information about this incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

Reference Article