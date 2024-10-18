Police Apprehended Man In Tennessee Wanted In Death Of Homeless Man In Springfield, Mo.

Posted by Jan McDonald October 18, 2024

Police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the death of a homeless man in Springfield.

Officers in Jackson, Tennessee, apprehended Jimmy W. Nunnery, 51. He faces second-degree murder charges in the killing of Bryan A. York, 59. On October 17, police obtained information that led them to Nunnery, Tennessee.

On October 9, cops responded to the Glenstone Avenue and Bennett Street neighborhoods. When the police arrived, they found York deceased under nearby bushes. They stated his injuries were consistent with an assault that resulted in his death.

Detectives are still investigating, and anyone with more information about this incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.