More Than 40 Missing Children Locate In Erie County By National Task Force And Local Law Enforcement

A groundbreaking initiative, known as the missing child rescue task force, recently concluded its inaugural operation in Buffalo, New York. This task force collaborated with local law enforcement to successfully locate and rescue more than 40 missing children in Erie County.

According to leaders of the National Child Protection Task Force, Erie County has the third highest number of active missing children reports in the state. This is the reason why they have chosen to launch this initiative in the Queen City.

According to Kevin Branzetti, CEO of the National Child Protection Task force, it is important to properly label missing endangered children as not just runaways. By doing so, the resources, time, effort, and energy can be directed towards providing them with the necessary help and support.

Branzetti and Cindy Neff, the manager of the Missing Persons Clearing House, have been collaborating for several years to provide training and assistance in missing children investigations.

In a bold move, they joined forces with 22 law enforcement entities from Erie County and beyond to offer valuable investigative support to the Amherst and Buffalo police departments. This decision was made nine months ago, as they aimed to take on a bigger role in fighting crime and ensuring public safety.

According to Branzetti, the event was a valuable learning experience for all investigators involved. He emphasized that every participant, including himself, gained a wealth of knowledge from the event. This newfound knowledge will prove to be invaluable in addressing future cases, as it equips investigators with additional information, contacts, and tools to enhance their investigative capabilities.

A team of 56 experts dedicated themselves to resolving 50 individual cases involving runaway children or those who had been taken by their non-custodial parents. The Amherst, Buffalo, and Cheektowaga police departments, along with the Erie County sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices, joined forces in this effort. By diligently pursuing new leads, thoroughly reviewing case notes, and leveraging the power of social media, they successfully reunited 47 missing children with their families.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia emphasized the importance of bringing individuals home, as it not only removes them from potential danger but also prevents them from becoming victims of unfortunate circumstances.

In a statement, Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane expressed enthusiasm about the chance for prosecutors to collaborate with investigation experts. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating that it offered valuable assistance to local youth. The Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center at Bestself in Buffalo, which recently opened, served as the task force’s headquarters. The center worked in conjunction with social services to provide support for all the children discovered during the operation.

According to Branzetti, having child services teams present in-house allows for immediate communication and a deeper understanding of the background of cases. This enables information to be shared instantly and ensures that everyone is on the same page.

According to Neff, these children now have an opportunity to receive the services they need by being referred to their runaway intervention program.

The task force will be heading to Albany next. Local law enforcement is eager to utilize this opportunity to continue assisting local children in safely returning home.

Reference Article