Missing South Carolina Woman Discovered Dead In Neighboring North Carolina

A South Carolina woman, who had been missing for several weeks, was found dead in North Carolina.

According to WSOC-TV, authorities found the remains of 22-year-old Ta’haley Payton in close proximity to a park on Monday, Dec. 16. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has confirmed that the body was located in a park near Uptown Charlotte. It is worth noting that Payton had been last seen on Nov. 20.

Payton’s family informed the media that she traveled to Charlotte to spend her birthday with her boyfriend. According to reports, the couple had a disagreement at the Microtel Inn & Suites in North Charlotte, after which he left without her the following day. Multiple local witnesses claim to have seen her on the night of the incident.

Emily Stewart, an employee from a cookie store, observed the interaction and shared her account. According to Stewart, Payton entered the store around 5 or 6 in the evening seeking assistance.

“I don’t know, it’s just wild, it’s wild. It was very weird how she came in multiple times,” said Stewart. “She just asked to use my phone and I just handed it to her. She said her boyfriend kicked her out of the car. He was found with some other girl, and she needed a ride.”

Payton called her mother and returned to the store twice to use the phone, according to her statement.

“It turns out she also messaged her boyfriend from my phone. I guess she said, ‘I’ll sleep outside tonight, and I’m sorry for everything,’” Stewart said.

According to Payton’s family and friends, the employees at a nearby Arby’s and Trader Joe’s spotted her, but there was no further communication from her after that evening.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has classified the case as a homicide investigation, although no cause of death has been determined yet.

Last month, The NC Beat reported that Setoby Armstrong, Payton’s boyfriend, got arrested for DUI and failing to stop for blue lights. He fled from police officers who attempted to pull him over.

A fundraiser called “Ta’haley Payton: In Memory and Support” has been organized by one of Payton’s friends. The purpose of this fundraiser is to bring Payton’s body back home and assist with the expenses for the funeral.

