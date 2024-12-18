Florida Woman Receives Sentence in Georgia for $1 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

A Florida woman has been handed a three-year federal prison sentence in Georgia for engaging in fraudulent activities that targeted government relief programs established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calah Williams, a 29-year-old resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida, has been accused of embezzling funds that were meant to assist businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic. She allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities by applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and unemployment insurance (UI) benefits using fabricated details, including stolen identities.

“Williams stole from programs designed to help the public during a global crisis, and now she will face the consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “This prosecution highlights our ongoing efforts to hold accountable those who abuse pandemic relief programs.”

Court documents reveal that Williams was involved in a significant fraudulent scheme, where she submitted a staggering number of false applications. She deceitfully applied for 42 EIDL applications, 16 PPP loan applications, and 177 fake UI benefit applications in various states. Williams went to great lengths to fabricate information, using phony income figures, employee details, and even stolen personal identification data. Her audacious attempts to steal nearly $4.8 million were partially successful, as she managed to obtain $1,026,241 before her illicit activities were eventually detected and halted.

Williams admitted her guilt on July 31, 2024, and a U.S. District Judge, Leigh Martin May, handed down a three-year prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. In addition, Williams was instructed to pay $1,026,241 in restitution.

Special Agent in Charge Scott Moffit expressed his firm commitment to safeguarding taxpayer dollars and pursuing individuals involved in fraudulent activities. He highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and their partners in achieving this goal.

