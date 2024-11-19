Missing Infant From Missouri Located In Kentucky; Mother Apprehended

Kentucky State Police (KSP) apprehended a mother wanted in Missouri for parental kidnapping.

According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Roldan of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, transported her 3-month-old daughter across state borders despite having the infant ordered into the custody of the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department alerted KSP on Sunday that Roldan may have traveled to a residence in Hickory, Graves County, just north of Mayfield.

Within 20 minutes, KSP Post 1 troopers arrived at the home, where they discovered Roldan and the infant.

Authorities found the child safely and turned him over to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Missouri authorities caught Roldan and accused her of kidnapping her parents. The Calloway County Jail is holding her while she awaits extradition back to Missouri.

“KSP troopers worked in collaboration with Missouri law enforcement, Missouri Department of Social Services and Kentucky Department of Community Based Services to ensure the safety of the infant child in this case,” KSP said. “Public safety is a team effort and we would like to thank everyone involved who worked together to ensure this child was safe.”

According to KSP, the infant was given a Trooper Teddy Bear, which is a plush bear with a KSP shirt and campaign hat that is presented to youngsters involved in stressful occurrences.

