At Least 6 Tornadoes Struck Southwest Oklahoma Monday Morning, Causing Severe Weather Sweeps State

Chief meteorologist David Payne and the News 9 weather team were monitoring heavy storms that began overnight in Oklahoma on Monday, November 18.

Beginning in the southwest section of the state, conditions progressed through Oklahoma during the morning.

Greer, Harmon, and Jackson counties issued severe thunderstorm warnings at around 2 a.m.

Around 3 a.m., these evolved into tornado warnings.

Tornadoes were reported at Gould in Harmon County, Duke in Jackson County, and Mangum in Greer County.

Heavy rain and winds swept into central counties around 4 a.m., prompting watches and warnings in Beckham, Custer, Greer, Jackson, Tillman, and Washita counties.

The conditions remained harsh until around 6 a.m., when they began entering the metro.

Storms proceeded east throughout the morning, placing counties in and around the Oklahoma City metro area under a tornado watch until 10 a.m.

Heavy rain will continue in the Oklahoma City metro area until early afternoon.

Due to these circumstances, numerous school districts delayed, canceled, or switched to virtual learning on Monday.

At Will Rogers World Airport, several planes also experienced cancellations and delays.

