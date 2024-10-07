Men from New York and New Jersey sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riots: Report

A New York man and a New Jersey man have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, according to Gothamist.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that Michael Oliveras, 51, of Lindenwold, New Jersey, “prepared for war” to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.

According to the report, Oliveras used self-recorded footage from that day, which he later posted online and on YouTube, as the majority of the evidence.

According to the story, a federal jury convicted him of felony and misdemeanor offenses, including assaulting a police officer, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell sentenced him to five years in prison.

For his role in the attack, James Weeks, 55, of Sodus, New York, received a sentence of more than two years in prison on Friday. He pleaded guilty to striking a police officer, holding a door open to allow protesters access the Capitol, and smashing glass, according to the newspaper.

According to the report, more than 1,500 people face charges related to the Jan. 6 rioting.

Reference Article