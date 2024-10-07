Anticipated Shift in Weather Pattern Following Passage of Powerful Cold Front

A strong cold front, followed by showers and thunderstorms, is currently racing through the region.

The season’s coolest weather will follow, and some parts of the Northeast will see snowfall for the first time this year.

The radar view of the region above was captured shortly before 7 a.m. The system on Monday, October 7, shows areas of severe storms, heavy rain, thunder, and lightning highlighted in red.

According to the National Weather Service, precipitation will continue until around midday Monday.

Forecasts indicate a quarter-inch of precipitation, with larger amounts where storms are present.

As the skies progressively clear in the afternoon, Monday’s high temperature will reach around 70 degrees.

We are forecasting cool fall mornings for Tuesday, October 8, and beyond, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

“Typically, when the first chill of the fall arrives in the Northeast, the season’s first snowflakes aren’t far behind,” according to AccuWeather.

Snow showers are possible in higher elevations in upstate New York and northern New England.

“It is possible that some of the ridges and peaks in the Adirondack, Green, and White mountains have a light covering of snow,” said Grady Gilman, an AccuWeather meteorologist.

Wednesday, October 9, will be sunny and cool, with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Expect much of the same on Thursday, Oct. 10, with brilliant sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s.

The forecast for Friday, October 11, predicts cool weather with highs in the low to mid-60s and sunny skies.

