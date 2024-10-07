2 Teens arrested in NYC for attack on former NY Gov. David Paterson and his stepson

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack on former New York Governor David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson while they were walking their dog in Manhattan on Friday night, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital on Sunday morning.

Police charged a 12-year-old male with second-degree gang assault and a 13-year-old male with third-degree gang assault. We omitted their names due to their minor status.

Detectives have been looking for five people they believe were involved in the attack on Paterson and his stepson, Anthony Chester Sliwa, just after 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Upper East Side.

Five unidentified males accosted Paterson and Sliwa, initiating a verbal fight that police claim escalated into a physical attack, resulting in a head injury for the former governor and a more serious facial injury for his stepson. Paterson and his stepson received treatment at a local hospital.

Paterson, who is 70 and severely blind, told FreedomNews.TV on Saturday that his stepson first saw three of the youngsters climbing a fire escape to a building in the area and threatened to call the cops if they didn’t come back down to the street.

“They came down.” “He got into it with one of them, and that was pretty much the end of it,” Patrick explained.

The former governor stated that he and his stepson later encountered the youths and their friends on Second Avenue, which resulted in an argument.

Paterson claimed that while the teenagers argued with his stepson, two other people intervened, sparking the incident.

“The kids didn’t start the fight,” Paterson added. “They were bickering. When the brawl broke out, everyone joined in.

Reporters learned that Paterson had received “punches in the face a couple of times” and on the shoulder.

“I threw the person who punched me on the shoulder against the McDonald’s window myself,” Paterson said.

Police have released descriptions of the five suspects and asked the public for help in identifying them.

Fox News Digital’s Sean Darcy, the former Democratic governor’s spokesperson, reported that Paterson and his stepson left the hospital early on Saturday morning.

“The governor’s only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain,” Darcy told reporters. “He and his wife, Mary, are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums.”

Paterson served as New York’s governor from 2008 until 2010. His wife is Mary Sliwa, the former wife of Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

