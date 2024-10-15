132 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting, including former prosecutor and local fire inspector

A statewide human-trafficking investigation resulted in the arrest of more than 100 persons, including those from the Miami Valley.

According to News Center 7 at 5, Attorney General Dave Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission spearheaded the operation, which took place throughout the state from October 5 to October 12.

This type of work is vital to Tonya Folks.

“A lot of people might be shocked that an advocacy organization is on board with the law enforcement side of things,” added the spokesperson.

She is the director of The Oasis House, a faith-based charity in Dayton that assists women who have been victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse.

“It increases awareness. “It connects survivors with service providers,” Folks explained.

In connection with the sting, authorities arrested seven guys in the Dayton region.

Among them is Jeff Startzman, a former magistrate and county prosecutor who currently serves on the board of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS).

Montgomery County also detained Chuck Arnold, chief fire inspector for the state fire marshal’s office.

Both men face accusations of buying sex.

“You don’t know when you buy sex whether that person is willingly participating or is being trafficked… that means if you buy sex in Ohio you are complicit,” Yost pointed out.

News Center 7 requested statements from ADAMHS.

“We cannot comment on an ongoing law enforcement investigation,” Tina Rezash Rogal, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Communication at Montgomery County ADAMHS, stated.

News Center 7 also contacted the Ohio Department of Commerce regarding Arnold’s arrest. Monday, October 14 is a state holiday, and we are waiting for a response.

