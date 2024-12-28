Massachusetts woman faces DUI charges following hit-and-run in Connecticut

Posted by Jan McDonald December 28, 2024

A Massachusetts woman was arrested on Christmas for allegedly hitting a car and continuing to drive while under the influence.

Connecticut State Police dispatched troopers to I-84 westbound near Exit 67 in Vernon on Christmas Day at around 6:45 p.m. to investigate an automobile that narrowly avoided a motor vehicle crash. The person reporting the incident stated that a purple Honda Accord, which did not stop and continued driving eastward on I-84, hit their vehicle.

Troopers discovered the vehicle shortly before Exit 72, where it had driven erratically and failed to maintain its lane. Police identified the driver as Pheak Si, a 40-year-old resident of Lowell. Another adult was in the car, along with two children, a two-year-old and a seven-month-old.

Troopers suspected Si of being under the influence of alcohol and arrested her after she failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Si was charged with the following:

  • Operating Under the Influence
  • Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Evading Responsibility at a Motor Vehicle Collision
  • Risk of Injury to a Child (2 Counts)

She was freed on a $1,000 bond and is set to appear in Rockville Superior Court on January 8th.

 

