Alabama Radio Station Shocks Listeners by Playing Russian Taylor Swift Covers on a Loop

However, I must say that it would definitely raise an eyebrow or two if I were subjected to hours of Russian-language covers of her iconic hits like "Shake It Off" and "I Knew You Were Trouble." Surprisingly, that's exactly what happened to the listeners of a radio station in Alabama on December 22nd.

Alabama Listeners React to Bizarre Taylor Swift Situation

Former Tuscaloosa alternative radio station 101.7 made an announcement about their upcoming transition to new programming on Thursday, Dec. 26. However, listeners were taken by surprise when they tuned in on the early morning of Dec. 22 to discover that the station was playing Russian covers of Taylor Swift songs.

The news rapidly circulated through social media, sparking speculation among numerous listeners regarding Russian broadcast interference. “Has anyone tried contacting the radio station? Just to confirm that they’re not being held hostage or something…” expressed one worried TikTok user.

@l.a.u.r.a_s.a.l.t.e.rThis radio station keeps playing the same 3 Taylor Swift songs I Russian and then this creepy voice came on. What the hell is going on??? #Tuscaloosa #Alabama #Russian #Hackers #FYP #projectbluebeam #creepy #wtf♬ losing – Lonnex

“Is it actually red dawn or not?” inquired another TikTok user, alluding to the 1984 action film featuring Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen. “I’m eager to find out so I can finally put an end to these exorbitant bills…”

Was It All Just a Publicity Stunt?

As listeners recorded social media footage, they captured a gravelly voice that came over the airwaves immediately after Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

The voice confidently declares, “We have taken over the 101.7 frequency,” after asking, “Is this on?” Although it becomes slightly garbled, I manage to discern the words “comrade Vladimir.”

There has been no public statement from anyone associated with the station regarding the incident, and the situation seems to have resolved itself. However, according to Radio Insight, it is possible that the station’s recent shift to Christian music may have prompted this move as a clever marketing strategy to create excitement and interest.

Lance Venta observed that the conclusion of the stunt indicated that it had grown beyond the station’s ability to manage.

