Aldi to Open New Stores in 2025: Check Out the Latest List, Including 5 Alabama Locations

Aldi has a strong presence in the eastern half of the country, with just over 2,459 locations in 39 states and territories.

Earlier this year, Lidl, the German chain, made an announcement about its expansion plans. It revealed that it would be acquiring over 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets. This acquisition would significantly increase Lidl’s presence in several states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. In fact, Lidl’s presence in Alabama would nearly double, with the addition of almost 80 locations. The acquisition would also add 28 stores in Louisiana, six in Mississippi, 25 in Georgia, and a whopping 299 in Florida, which is where most of the Harveys locations are situated.

According to the chain’s website, all of the Aldi openings in Alabama are actually rebrands of existing Winn-Dixie stores.

1617 South College Street – Auburn – Opening Jan. 9 4701 Pinson Boulevard – Pinson 2910 Morgan Road – Bessemer 9082 Moffett Road – Semmes



10300 Southwest Discovery Way – Port St. Lucie 23200 Front Beach Road – Panama City Beach 3157 West 23rd Street – Panama City



1503 North Bluff Street – Fulton 404 North State Street – Park Hills



10511 D’Iberville Boulevard – D’Ilberville



240 US Route 22 West – Springfield



9450 Fields Ertel Rd – Cincinnati 12782 Rockside Road – Garfield Heights 9570 Ohio 14 – Streetsboro Pennsylvania



Pittsburgh’s 401 Penn Avenue

5331 Murfreesboro Road – College Grove



