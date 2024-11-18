Man Wanted In Kentucky On Various Warrants Apprehended In Southern Indiana

Three people have been arrested as a result of an Indiana police investigation into a suspect wanted in Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police said they got information that 41-year-old Kevin Henning was sought in Kentucky on numerous felony charges and was residing with his girlfriend, 31-year-old Letisha Cook, in Grandview, Indiana.

Police reported seeing a Cook car in Jasper on Thursday, possibly with Henning behind the wheel. Police discovered the car in a Walmart parking lot. The Indiana State Police and the Jasper Police Department spoke with Michael Bickett, a 29-year-old man from Kentucky, who was inside the vehicle.

During their conversation with him, investigators said they noticed evidence of illegal behavior. Police discovered 72 grams of suspected amphetamine and approximately 61 grams of suspected marijuana in the vehicle after searching it.

The Dubois County Jail arrested Henning and detained him on bond.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office saw Henning leave Cook’s house and get into a vehicle shortly after Bickett’s arrest.

On State Road 66 in Grandview, there was a traffic stop. The police ordered Henning and Cook to exit the car. Police investigated the vehicle and discovered possible meth. Both were arrested peacefully.

Police secured a search order for Cook’s residence and discovered meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The Spencer County Jail is holding Henning and Cook.

Bickett faces accusations of dealing and possessing methamphetamine, dealing and possessing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the Kentucky warrants, Henning faces charges for possession of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Cook is in custody for possessing meth and marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

