Serial Oregon Drug Dealer Sentenced To Over 7 Years In Prison

A serial drug dealer was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on Thursday in Multnomah Circuit County Court for fentanyl and other drug trafficking charges.

William Sanchez Stevenson Had Never Spent More Than Three Days In Jail

Despite 11 previous arrests, William Sanchez Stevenson (27) has never spent more than three days in jail.

Since June 2022, authorities have detained him multiple times for the commercial possession and sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Stevenson pleaded guilty in September to five counts of controlled substance possession, three counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts each of controlled substance delivery and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, possession of a stolen vehicle, and second-degree trademark counterfeiting.

Stevenson Ignored Pre-Trial Bail Conditions

According to the court, Stevenson allegedly violated pre-trial release rules by continuing to distribute fentanyl in downtown Portland after posting bond.

Prosecutor Chidimma Mgbadigha reported that they arrested Stevenson in March 2022 with cocaine and $10,000 in cash. After posting the $100 bail, they released him.

The Portland Police Bureau’s bike squad apprehended Stevenson in Old Town in February, near the intersection of Northwest 5th Avenue and Everett Street, while he was holding a bag of fentanyl and a weapon.

Portland police had arrested him 11 times and had seven outstanding warrants for crimes involving firearms and drugs.

Stevenson had consistently received early release and had never faced a formal conviction. He’d never spent more than three days in jail.

Cheryl Albrecht, Circuit Court Chief Criminal Judge, stated that bail was not an option. The court sentenced him to 90 months in jail.

