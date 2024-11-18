A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Passed Away After Battling Cancer

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has died following a battle with cancer.

After receiving a colon cancer diagnosis earlier this year, family friends decided to help Trooper Grant Gouldie raise thousands of dollars by making and selling hand-painted wooden crosses in July.

Other events, such as a benefit auto exhibition at Halls High School, helped Gouldie’s family financially.

After learning of Gouldie’s death, various East Tennessee law enforcement organizations, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, extended their sympathies to him and his family.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Grant’s passing, but take comfort knowing that he is free from pain and suffering,” KCSO said. “Law Enforcement in East Tennessee lost a great man today. Please remember his family, both blood and blue, in your prayers in the coming days, weeks, and months, as life without him will not be the same.”

