Man Extradited To Virginia For Leesburg Road Rage Case Sentenced To Eight Years

Ricardo Osiel Avilez Blanco, a 28-year-old Leesburg man extradited back to Virginia for a road rage case, was found guilty of attempted malicious wounding and sentenced to eight years in prison.

The incident took place in October 2023. According to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Avilez Blanco was driving a white Chevrolet Camaro and began tailgating a dad and his son. In the midst of congested traffic, Avilez Blanco performed three “burnouts” around the victim’s vehicle and “aggressively followed” him into the Heritage High School parking lot.

According to the Commonwealth, Avilez Blanco first pushed the Camaro’s front bumper against the victim’s back bumper and then performed another burnout. The victim and Avilez Blanco exited their automobiles, and Avilez Blanco hurled a metal U-hook and drill battery at the victim, according to the Commonwealth.

Avilez Blanco got back into the Camaro and began driving away but then turned around. According to the Commonwealth, Avilez Blanco was driving at around 25 mph when he hit the man. Avilez Blanco struck and hurled the man into the air, despite his attempts to jump out of the way. The Commonwealth stated that Avilez Blanco fled the scene after injuring the victim in the elbow, knee, and palms of his hands.

The Leesburg Police Department identified Blanco. The Leesburg Police Department found him at Arizona’s Pinal County Detention Center and extradited him back to Virginia.

Avilez Blanco’s counsel pleaded for mercy during his sentencing hearing, pointing out that “there’s an ICE detainer, which is a significant punishment already,” according to the Commonwealth’s counsel office.

Senior assistant Commonwealth’s attorney Thomas Rock contended that “this is a case where the guidelines do not even come close.” This case warrants a lengthy prison term.

Judge Matthew Snow concurred with the Commonwealth, declaring, “This is an act of violence.” He also stated that it was “terrifying,” according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

The judge imposed an eight-year sentence with no suspension of time.

