Indiana State Police Apprehended A Murder Suspect In North Carolina

Indiana State Police detectives captured a murder suspect in North Carolina on Thursday, following a two-year investigation, according to a Saturday news release.

A murder warrant led to the arrest of Kenron Laing, 24, of Crown Point, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on Thursday. ISP detectives made the arrest in Fort Liberty, northwest of Fayetteville, and Laing is currently awaiting extradition to Indiana.

ISP investigators received a request to initiate an investigation into the shooting death of Gildardo Garcia Salina, who was 39 at the time. The incident occurred at Salina’s home between North Cataract Road and U.S. 231 in northern Owen County.

ISP detectives discovered during the investigation that Salina worked for a landscaping company and had previously worked at a hotel that Laing frequently frequented. After ISP detectives completed their two-year investigation, which included interviews and evidence collection/processing, they presented an arrest probable cause affidavit to an Owen County court for consideration. Officers proceeded to Fort Liberty after the court approved the arrest warrant.

Laing was captured without incident, with the intervention of the United States Army’s Criminal Investigation Division. The United States Army is charging Laing with murder as a preliminary matter. Detectives also visited Chicago, Illinois, for additional questioning.

This case is still under investigation.

