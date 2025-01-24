$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Disappeared Pennsylvania Woman

Authorities are making renewed efforts to solve the disappearance of Barbara Jane Shumac, who was last seen on December 16, 1982, in Venango Township, PA. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop E – Erie Station is reaching out to the public for assistance and is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can help solve the case.

Shumac, who was 29 years old at the time, went missing from her residence on Kimball Road after having an argument with her husband, as reported by the PSP. It is believed that she left on foot sometime between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on that day. However, there has been no contact made with her ever since.

Shumac, a missing person, is characterized as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. When she disappeared, she was reportedly dressed in a dark blue snowmobile suit, blue jeans, and blue-gray snow boots.

If you have any information, please reach out to the PSP Erie Station at 814-898-1641. Alternatively, you can provide anonymous tips by calling the PSP Tips line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submitting them online at p3tips.com.

If your information leads to an arrest or resolution in the case, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Rest assured, your identity will remain anonymous.

