Deaf sheepdog that went missing in Alabama found safe in Arizona after a year

One year in the making, it’s a Christmas miracle.

After a year of being apart, a deaf sheepdog that was stolen from its owner in Alabama has finally been found safe in Arizona. The heartwarming reunion between the sheepdog and its owner is now on the horizon.

On December 13, 2023, during a Christmas parade, Rags, an Old English Sheepdog, was taken from Olivia Gardner’s home in Silverhill, Baldwin County. This incident was recorded by a doorbell camera.

On Friday, Gardner shared the wonderful news on the Rags Search Force Facebook page that her cherished sheepdog had finally been found. It had been a whole year since the dog had gone missing, and during that time, Gardner had gone through a whirlwind of emotions, which included legal battles, online petitions, and numerous social media posts. But now, her tireless efforts had paid off, and her beloved pet was back where it belonged.

“So the news is out, Rags has been found safe and will be coming home! I don’t have much information I can share at the moment, and wasn’t expecting this to go public yet, but our boy is coming home!!!” Gardner posted to the page.

According to the Maricopa police, the Silverhill police sought assistance from the Maricopa, Arizona Police Department in locating Rags, the deaf sheepdog, at some point during his disappearance.

Maricopa officers discovered the dog at a residence on Thursday.

“The occupants of the residence stated they were fostering the dog for friends and referred to the dog by a different name,” according to the department’s summary of the case.

“Positive identification of Rags was confirmed through photo comparisons and microchip verification,” the summary continued.

Gardner is on his way to Arizona to reunite with Rags.

According to Maricopa police, Silverhill police will be responsible for announcing any information on charges related to the case.

Additional comments could not be obtained from either Gardner or Silverhill police.

Before Rags was stolen, he was the center of a lawsuit involving Gardner and his previous owners.

Monte and Dottie Marsh, Rags’ previous owners, filed a lawsuit against Gardner with the intention of reclaiming ownership of the dog.

In Baldwin County Circuit Court records, it is stated that the Marshes successfully filed a motion to dismiss their case against Gardner. They claimed that their dog, named Rags, was stolen. They also highlighted the fact that this story has gained significant attention on the internet and television.

The Marshes lodged their lawsuit against Gardner in late July, alleging that they entrusted Rags to Gardner with the understanding that he would “take care of, own, and provide for the dog, as long as he kept the Marshes involved in the dog’s life,” according to an affidavit submitted in the case.

“Almost immediately the defendant kept the dog not involved in the plaintiffs’ life. and has blocked the plaintiffs from seeing or interacting with their dog. Plaintiffs own the dog,” the affidavit continued.

Gardner, on the other hand, filed a countersuit against the Marshes, asserting that they had actually transferred ownership of Rags to her because they were unable to properly care for him and their other dog displayed aggression towards the sheepdog.

Gardner’s countersuit accuses the Marshes of engaging in malicious prosecution.

“Since June, 2023, the Marshes decided they made a mistake and have engaged in a malicious campaign of harassment of Gardner, including, calling and speaking with her employer, calling her mother and accusing her mother of lying about the aggressiveness of their other dog which Gardner’s mother had witnessed,” the counterclaim alleged.

People who have been following Rags’ difficult journey are overjoyed and relieved to see him finally return safely.

“Can we have a welcome home parade to celebrate?!?” posted one member of the Rags Search Force. “It’s not everyday there is a Christmas miracle!!

