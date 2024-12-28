Kentucky State Police make arrests during chicken fighting operations

Detective Zachary Bryson, from the Kentucky State Police’s Drug Enforcement Special Investigations unit, spearheaded the investigation in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Arrests have been made in connection with alleged chicken fighting in the Blackberry community of Pike County and the Whitesburg community of Letcher County.

KSP received a tip about illegal chicken fighting in Blackberry in 2021, according to DESI East unit.

Authorities have reported that detectives utilized a confidential informant to conduct surveillance on the Blackberry Chicken Pit on seven separate occasions between April 3, 2021, and November 6, 2021.

Troopers say that although the pit closed before they could execute a warrant, this investigation has still provided them with valuable information about the operation and the individuals behind it.

Late in 2021, Bryson received news of a significant chicken fight taking place in the Whitesburg community.

Surveillance occurred on three separate occasions between February 5, 2022 and February 26, 2022, leading to the execution of a search warrant.

Seven individuals have been indicted by federal authorities in connection with both locations, according to the release. As a result of the investigations, plea agreements were reached in December 2024.

KSP has provided a list of the individuals who were arrested.

Blackberry Investigation

Timothy Sizemore was sentenced to 26 months of incarceration, two years supervised release and a $1,000 fine for running an animal fighting venture. Perry Hatfield was sentenced to eight months of home detention for running an animal fighting venture.



Whitesburg Investigation

Robert Dewayne Baker has pled guilty but awaits sentencing to conspiracy to commit animal fighting. Virgil Saylor has pled guilty but awaits sentencing for helping run the chicken fight. Tina Miller has pled guilty but awaits sentencing for helping run the chicken fight. Brandon Honeycutt has pled guilty and awaits sentencing for being a referee at the fights. Chris Prater has pled guilty but awaits sentencing for exhibiting and animal at an animal fight.



The owner and operator of the Blackberry Chicken Pit, who was included in the indictments, has pleaded guilty to his charges. In accordance with his plea agreement on Dec. 5, he has also dismantled the fighting arena and forfeited $85,395.

One person involved in the case has been sentenced to eight months of home detention, while the legal proceedings for the other individuals are still ongoing.

Reference Article