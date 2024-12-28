Search for Oklahoma girl continues as authorities hold onto hope for a “miracle”

Posted by Jan McDonald December 28, 2024

Authorities in North Texas expressed optimism as they continued their search for an 8-year-old Oklahoma girl who was swept away in floodwaters following a car accident. Despite the challenging circumstances, they remained hopeful in their efforts to locate her.

“We’re still searching and hoping for a miracle,” stated Lt. Sam Boyle of the Sherman Police Department on Thursday. Boyle emphasized that they haven’t changed the title of their mission, expressing their unwavering determination.

Sherman police are leading a multi-agency search, which entered its fourth day on Friday.

The car was carrying six individuals when it crashed on Tuesday morning. Police rescued four people. Police swept away the eight-year-old child and her father, Will Robinson, a well-known 36-year-old coach from Durant, Oklahoma. Later that day, police discovered Robinson’s body.

“It’s a horrifying thought, as a parent, it’s a horrifying thought,” Boyle said.

The search for the missing Oklahoma girl

The search for the missing girl continues as the police have extensively covered over half of the area where she is believed to be located. Despite their efforts, they have not yet been successful in locating her. However, the Sherman police remain determined and are making use of all possible resources in their search.

“We’ve had K-9 teams, we’ve had drones out,” said Boyle, adding that they also have dive and kayak teams.

Boyle stated that the teams have already traversed over half of the 15-mile creek. Texas Task Force 2, an expert rescue team in law enforcement, has determined that this particular stretch of the creek is the most probable location to locate the missing girl.

“Once they left the roadway, they got caught in a drainage ditch, and the flooding levels of the drainage ditch swept them south until it ended up in Post Oak Creek,” Boyle said.

But Boyle remains hopeful and continues to hold out for that miracle.

“Simply, we’re all with you and we’re going to keep going till we can’t,” he said.

