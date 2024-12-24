Katie Britt, U.S. Senator, Appointed to Senate Judiciary Committee

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) has been appointed to the Senate Judiciary Committee for the 119th Congress, announced in Washington, D.C. The Judiciary Committee holds the responsibility of evaluating judicial nominations, including those for the Supreme Court, as well as overseeing legislative matters concerning immigration and constitutional issues.

The committee is gearing up for hearings involving notable nominees, such as Pam Bondi, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump for Attorney General, and Kash Patel, who has been nominated for FBI Director.

Senator Britt emphasized her dedication to representing the perspectives of Alabama on the committee. “I will tirelessly advocate for Alabama’s conservative values and ensure they are considered in the committee’s decision-making process, particularly when assessing candidates for the federal judiciary and protecting the rights and freedoms enshrined in the U.S. Constitution,” she declared.

Chuck Grassley, the incoming Judiciary Committee Chairman and a Republican senator from Iowa, expressed his warm welcome towards Britt’s involvement. He praised her as a brilliant legal intellect and highlighted her unwavering commitment to the people of Alabama.

Senator Britt will continue to serve on the Senate Appropriations, Banking, and Rules Committees in the upcoming term, in addition to her new role on the Judiciary Committee. Subcommittee assignments and chairmanships for these roles are expected to be announced in the near future.

With the Judiciary Committee’s jurisdiction and forthcoming proceedings, Senator Britt has a significant opportunity to influence federal judicial appointments and address important legislative priorities related to immigration and constitutional matters.

