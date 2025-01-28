Trump administration places senior USAID officials on leave

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is responsible for administering foreign aid and development assistance.

The Trump administration took action on Monday evening by placing several senior career officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on leave. This decision was made in response to allegations that these officials did not comply with President Trump’s executive order to freeze a significant portion of U.S. foreign aid.

In a message addressed to all USAID staff, acting administrator Jason Gray expressed his concern over certain actions within the organization that seem to be aimed at bypassing the President’s Executive Order and the will of the American people. Consequently, several USAID employees have been placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice, pending a thorough analysis of these actions.

The number of people placed on leave was not mentioned in the memo.

A staff member from the agency, who wished to remain anonymous due to concerns of potential backlash, shared their thoughts on the memo with NPR. The individual expressed their shock and stated, “As far as I know, the stop-work order has been strictly adhered to.”

According to the staff member, it is unprecedented for a new administration to take such action.

USAID, which was established in 1961, offers assistance to strategically important nations with the goal of addressing poverty, disease, and humanitarian crises, while also fostering economic growth. With a budget exceeding $40 billion and a dedicated team of over 10,000 individuals, most of whom are deployed overseas, USAID is committed to making a positive impact on the world.

On Inauguration Day, Trump took action by implementing a 90-day pause in nearly all foreign aid. This decision was made to provide the administration with an opportunity to evaluate and align foreign aid with its priorities. The executive order clearly stated that the United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not in sync with American interests and, in some instances, even contradict American values.

On Friday, the State Department issued a surprising “stop-work” order that halted funding for both future aid projects and existing programs, catching global health experts off guard.

In an email sent to USAID staff over the weekend, Ken Jackson, assistant to the administrator for management and resources, conveyed that the “pause on all foreign assistance” entails a complete cessation of aid. The email, obtained by NPR, also emphasized the need for USAID staff to ensure that their work aligns with President Trump’s America First policy. It further warned that employees who disregard these instructions may face disciplinary action.

“We expect everyone to comply with this directive, as well as with any previous directives that have been issued this week and will be issued in the future. Failure to do so will lead to disciplinary measures. It is the responsibility of leaders to ensure that their employees follow these expectations,” stated the email. “We have a duty to assist the President in realizing his vision. This will necessitate our flexibility, working at a potentially different pace, questioning long-held beliefs about foreign aid, and making choices that prioritize the safety, strength, and prosperity of the United States.”

