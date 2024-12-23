Gov. Hochul Signs Child-Sensitive Arrest Bill with Support from Local Law Enforcement

The recently signed Child-Sensitive Arrest Bill aims to tackle the emotional trauma experienced by children who witness their parents’ arrest. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill on Saturday, recognizing the importance of addressing the impact of such incidents on young minds.

The bill’s objective is to create a more standardized approach to handling these cases throughout the region, despite the fact that many individuals in the area have their own methods of dealing with them.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia emphasized the importance of safeguarding children during the arrest of their parent or custodian to minimize trauma. He acknowledged the significant impact that an arrest can have on a child, stating that it can be a highly traumatic experience.

The bill aims to provide support for children who may be traumatized when witnessing their parent being handcuffed. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, drawing from his own experience in law enforcement, recognizes the impact this situation can have on children.

“I reflect on my early days as a rookie officer in the mid-90s when I was called to a domestic incident at a house on Christmas night. I had to make an arrest, which regrettably turned physical, all while there were children present in the house,” he recounted. “This particular experience has had a lasting impact on me, and not in a positive way.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state will benefit from the bill as it offers them explicit guidelines, essential tools, and comprehensive training.

Since 2021, the Buffalo Police Department has been collaborating with the Osborne Association, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to families of individuals involved in criminal activities, to tackle this problem. Gramaglia acknowledged the valuable partnership between the two entities in addressing this issue.

According to the police official, the presence of children is now a required field in their report system. When filing a report, officers are obligated to indicate whether there were children involved and provide additional information if necessary.

According to Garcia, Erie County initiated this training earlier this year, and the results are already evident. In fact, just this month, deputies were able to help two young children, aged 7 and 4, whose parents had been arrested.

Garcia explained that the training not only taught them the necessary steps to follow but also emphasized the importance of effective communication with children, taking into consideration their developmental stage.

Gramaglia emphasized the importance of the training in creating a child-friendly environment. He stated, “The training really puts it in the back of our mindset that, hey, there’s kids here. Let’s do everything in our power to really make this as less traumatic for the children as possible.”

Parents who lie about having children will also have to adhere to specific guidelines.

“They often hesitate to risk having their child taken away or losing custody, or facing additional charges of endangering the welfare of a child,” Garcia explained. “Sometimes, they may not even provide accurate information about their child. It is our responsibility to go the extra mile and be aware that there might be a child out there who expects their parent to pick them up or drop them off at the bus stop, only to find no one there. In such cases, if the child is at school, we should immediately inform the school officials.”

Garcia stated that this collaboration between us and child welfare services is aimed at improving the care provided to children.

News 4 managed to acquire a copy of the bill’s approval on Saturday evening.

“I firmly stand behind any initiatives aimed at safeguarding children from harm. It is my belief that children deserve unwavering support and protection, irrespective of the actions of their parents or guardians,” expressed Hochul. She emphasized the need for adaptations in the obligations imposed on police officers to align with the ever-evolving best practices.”

