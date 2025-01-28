Trump Contemplating Dismissing Nearly 90,000 Recently Recruited IRS Employees

Posted by Jan McDonald January 28, 2025

President Donald Trump is contemplating the dismissal of nearly 90,000 recently recruited Internal Revenue Services agents, or assigning them to protect the southern U.S. border. This decision comes just days after he implemented an indefinite hiring freeze on the federal agency.

During a rally at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday night, President Trump expressed his intentions regarding the 88,000 workers who were hired or attempted to be hired to investigate him. He stated that a plan is being developed to either terminate all of them or consider relocating them to the border. Trump highlighted the irony that these individuals, who are fervent supporters of gun rights, would be allowed to carry guns at the border. Hence, the possibility of moving them to the border seems plausible.

On his first day in office, President Trump, at the age of 78, took several executive actions, one of which was the implementation of a federal hiring freeze. The freeze, which will last for 90 days, applies to most federal agencies, with exceptions for positions related to national security, public safety, and the military. However, the IRS is going a step further by halting all hiring indefinitely, pending further directives from the Trump administration and its newly-established Department of Government Efficiency.

During his presidential campaign, Trump made a promise to raise tariffs on foreign countries that did not comply with his immigration policies. To fulfill this promise, he declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and announced his plan to establish an external revenue office. This office would be responsible for collecting all foreign-sourced revenue, including tariffs.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.