Russian Citizen Admits to Trying to Aid Foreign Terrorist Organization, Pleads Guilty

Murat Kurashev, a 36-year-old resident of Sacramento, California, has entered a guilty plea in relation to a single-count indictment. The charge against him is for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Kurashev could potentially face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000. The sentencing is scheduled for March 18, where a federal district court judge will take into account various factors, including the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory considerations, before reaching a decision on the sentence.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, Executive Assistant Director Larissa L. Knapp of the FBI’s National Security Branch, and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

The FBI is currently conducting an investigation into the case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Heiko P. Coppola for the Eastern District of California and Trial Attorney Dmitriy Slavin from the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

