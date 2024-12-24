4 Indiana Men Face Murder Charges After Man Is Discovered Dead In New Jersey Woods

Four individuals from Indiana have been charged with murder and conspiracy in relation to the death of a man discovered in New Jersey last week, according to an announcement made by prosecutors on Sunday.

Four individuals, namely Sourav Kumar (23), Gaurav Singh (27), Nirmal Singh (30), and Gurdeep Singh (22), have been charged with the unfortunate demise of Kuldeep Kumar (35) from India, as confirmed by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The FBI played a crucial role in the investigation, helping to identify the victim as Kuldeep Kumar. Family members had reported him missing in Queens on October 26.

After conducting an investigation, it was found that the four Indiana men had reportedly collaborated and supported each other in the execution of Kumar’s murder.

On December 20, authorities apprehended the four suspects without any trouble. They were then transferred to Johnson County Jail in Franklin, Indiana, where they will be held until they can be extradited to New Jersey.

The motive behind the incident and the connection between the men involved was not clarified by officials.

“The investigative efforts leading to the arrest of these defendants were nothing short of outstanding, and the teamwork exhibited by all the participating agencies truly exemplifies the best in law enforcement,” Billhimer said.

