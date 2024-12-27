Illinois Dentist Sentenced After Stealing Fentanyl And Endangering Patients

An Illinois dentist, who confessed to pilfering fentanyl from his patients for personal consumption, was recently sentenced to federal prison in Sangamon County.

Phillip M. Jensen, 64, received a 15-year prison sentence and was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on December 20, as confirmed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the National Institutes of Health, dentists are permitted to use a limited amount of fentanyl for conscious sedation during specific procedures. However, this practice is subject to strict regulations and must be carried out under appropriate conditions.

According to investigators, Jensen started stealing fentanyl from patients as early as December 2019. Additionally, he administered adulterated drugs to patients and conducted surgeries without providing adequate pain management.

Jensen falsified surgical records, claiming that he had given patients full-strength fentanyl for pain relief.

During surgeries believed to involve fentanyl, staff members had reported observing patients who were moving, moaning, and displaying signs of pain and distress. As a result of their investigation, authorities were able to identify a total of 99 victims impacted by Jensen’s actions.

In August, Jensen admitted guilt for two counts of drug diversion, two counts of acquiring a controlled substance through fraudulent means, one count of tampering with consumer products which caused serious bodily harm, and two counts of making false statements regarding healthcare matters.

“People are never as vulnerable as when they place their faith in a health care provider to not only treat their condition but to administer anesthesia and pain medicine during that treatment. Jensen abused that faith and hurt others in the process. Because of this prosecution, Jensen will not be permitted to practice medicine again and will be prevented from hurting members of our community in the future,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris via a news release .

The case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Unit in Springfield, Illinois, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Food and Drug Administration, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

