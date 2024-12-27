North Carolina Rep warns California that federal funds are at risk due to Newsom’s immigration plan

Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC) cautioned on Thursday that federal funding for California might be at risk if Governor Gavin Newsom follows through with his plans to protect undocumented immigrants from President-elect Donald Trump’s forthcoming deportation initiatives.

A leaked memo obtained by Politico reveals Governor Newsom’s proposed plan called the “Immigrant Support Network Concept”. According to the memo, the plan aims to create regional hubs that will serve as a connection point for at-risk individuals and families, providing them with access to various services including legal aid, schools, and labor unions.

The Republicans, including Murphy, have strongly criticized and sparked heated debate over the plan, accusing Newsom of obstructing justice and aiding and abetting illegal activity.

Murphy emphasized the importance of upholding the law and stated that no one, including President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Governor Newsom, is exempt from it. He criticized Governor Newsom for openly disregarding federal immigration laws, which he believes is disrespectful to the diligent American citizens.

Murphy also criticized California’s fiscal policies, stating, “Newsom’s state is already drowning in debt, with $68 billion in deficits. Now he wants to prioritize those who enter this country illegally over the well-being of his own citizens. If he continues down this path, California’s federal funding could be on the chopping block.”

The discussion surrounding sanctuary policies is growing more intense amidst a surge in migration. According to recent data from the Census Bureau, the United States saw a record increase of 2.8 million migrants between 2023 and 2024, which is five times more than the number added in 2019. Several sanctuary states, like California, New York, and Illinois, have experienced notable shifts in population, as the influx of migrants is compensating for the outflow of U.S. citizens to other states.

According to Murphy, the policies implemented by Democratic-led states are driven by political motives with the aim of influencing the Electoral College and altering political power. He cited New York as an example, highlighting that “blue” Democrats are now actively opposing these policies. Murphy believes that this is an effort to bring about a transformation in the country through unlawful means.

President-elect Trump’s upcoming inauguration has put immigration at the forefront of his administration’s agenda. Trump has made it clear that he intends to implement more stringent deportation policies, which has left states such as California preparing for potential clashes with federal authorities.

According to Murphy, Newsom’s actions could potentially have significant consequences. He cautioned that if California continues to defy federal law, there is a risk of losing essential funding. Murphy strongly believes that Newsom’s policies prioritize undocumented immigrants over American citizens, which he finds completely unacceptable.

The tension between the federal government and sanctuary states is expected to intensify as President Trump gears up to implement his immigration policies. At the same time, Republican leaders, like Murphy, are uniting in support of more stringent enforcement and seeking ways to hold states responsible for defying federal mandates.

Governor Newsom’s office has not yet issued a response to Murphy’s remarks, but it is clear that the debate on immigration will be a major focus in the media in the coming months.

Reference Article