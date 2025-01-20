Houston Officials Offer $5,000 Reward For Help In Locating 10 Wanted Suspects

Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the help of the public to locate individuals who have active felony and misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of these suspects, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is currently seeking several individuals for various offenses. Joseph Marquis Hance, a 30-year-old resident of Houston, Texas, is wanted for retaliation. Justin Thomas Jones, 32 years old and from Kingwood, Texas, is wanted for assault on a family or household member with a previous conviction, as well as stalking. Randy Paul Moore, a 59-year-old resident of Houston, Texas, is wanted for theft and fraud. Chiemerie Victor Okoro, a 26-year-old resident of Houston, Texas, is wanted for money laundering. Jose Sandoval Jr., 24 years old and from Houston, Texas, is wanted for probation violation related to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Lastly, Samantha Marie Silva, a 24-year-old resident of Houston, Texas, is wanted for cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Stephanie Marie Smith, a 36-year-old resident of Baytown, Texas, is among the additional suspects wanted for injury to the elderly. Another suspect, Eryn Elizabeth Tacker, 34 years old from Magnolia, Texas, is wanted for fraud. Keisha Shantay Thompson, a 39-year-old individual from Houston, Texas, is wanted for probation violation in connection with robbery threats. Lastly, Christavia Lecasey Williams, a 24-year-old resident of Houston, Texas, is wanted for money laundering and theft from a person or elderly.

Crime Stoppers wants to emphasize that they value the importance of anonymity when it comes to reporting tips. They want to assure the public that their identity will remain confidential. If you have any information that can help with an investigation, you can submit your tip by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). Additionally, you also have the option to submit your tip online.

You can report a crime or provide tips to Crime Stoppers through their hotline at 555-1234 or via their mobile app. Rest assured that Crime Stoppers will never ask for your personal information and they do not keep records of calls, ensuring the confidentiality and anonymity of tipsters.

