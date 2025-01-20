ICE Plans to Conduct Raids in Sanctuary Cities Following Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing for a major operation focused on sanctuary cities right after President-elect’s inauguration.

On Monday, January 20th.

According to sources, the initiative is being described as a significant operation. It is set to begin the next day and will last for several days.

Major cities have often refrained from collaborating with federal immigration authorities, creating safe spaces for undocumented immigrants.

The authorities are planning to carry out targeted operations in order to detain individuals who have been issued removal orders. This marks a shift towards more forceful enforcement strategies that have not been seen since the first Trump administration.

Focus on Individuals with Removal Orders

ICE will focus on individuals who have received final removal orders in their upcoming operations. This targeted approach aims to uphold existing legal decisions and expedite the deportation process.

The incoming administration’s broader goals of strengthening immigration enforcement and upholding the rule of law are reflected in this focus.

The strategy also signifies a departure from previous policies, bringing back practices that were limited under the previous administration.

Tom Homan’s Leadership and Enforcement Priorities

The incoming border czar, who has been appointed, emphasized that the mass deportations will commence on the first day of the new administration, excluding Inauguration Day.

According to Homan, the operations will prioritize targeting illegal immigrants who pose threats to the country. This emphasizes a strong dedication to national security and ensuring public safety.

Under his leadership, ICE’s enforcement capabilities are anticipated to be reinvigorated, enabling officers to once again carry out duties that were previously limited.

“We have 24 field offices across the country,” he said confidently. “And on Tuesday, ICE will finally be able to fulfill their duty and carry out arrests of criminal aliens. We are removing the restrictions on ICE, allowing them to take action and apprehend these individuals.”

Operational Preparations and Resource Allocation

In preparation for the upcoming large-scale operations,

Routine arrests have been temporarily suspended in order to create more space in detention centers for the expected increase in detainees.

Around 200 ICE officers are expected to be involved in the Chicago operation, showcasing the significant resources being deployed for this task. This temporary halt in regular activities reflects a strategic decision to allocate resources effectively, thus enhancing the chances of success for the upcoming raids.

The revival of prior enforcement practices is a significant development in the current immigration landscape. These practices, which were discontinued during the Biden administration, are now set to be reinstated. Former ICE officials have expressed their enthusiasm for resuming their full range of duties. This policy shift reflects a renewed focus on immigration enforcement and a response to the challenges posed by illegal immigration in sanctuary cities.

Revival of Prior Enforcement Practices

Political and Community Reactions

The news about the upcoming ICE operations has generated different reactions from political figures and community leaders. Certain local officials have raised concerns regarding the humanitarian consequences and the possible disruptions to communities.

On the other hand, supporters claim that taking enforcement actions is crucial in maintaining order and ensuring compliance.

This development is expected to escalate the ongoing discussion on immigration policy and the role of sanctuary cities in the United States, with a primary focus on maintaining public safety.

In response to Homan’s statement, a commenter on X expressed their enthusiasm by saying, “Bring it on. Bring. It. On.”

