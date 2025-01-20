Prepare for an extended freeze and winter storm with First Alert

A strong Arctic blast is set to move south across the United States, bringing with it frigid temperatures and gusty winds. Although a few showers may linger into the evening on Saturday, the real cold will arrive on Sunday morning. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s in the north and the 40s in the south. The cold air will continue to grip the region throughout the day, with high temperatures only reaching the middle 40s. By Monday morning, a hard freeze is expected, with temperatures dropping below 26 degrees for several hours north of Lake Pontchartrain and into the River Parishes.

Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will experience the full force of the cold front, with strong north winds blowing at 20 to 25 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph. North of I-12, the wind chill will make it feel like single-digit temperatures at times, while the rest of the region will feel like it’s in the teens. Monday afternoon will bring little relief, as highs will remain in the 30s.

It is crucial to take necessary precautions to protect vulnerable individuals, pets, plants, and property from the freezing temperatures. Make sure all freeze preparations are complete by Sunday evening to minimize any potential damage.

Travel conditions will worsen overnight from Monday to Tuesday as a low-pressure system forms along the Texas coast. This system will push moist air above the cold air mass that has settled over the region, creating the potential for a winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from late Monday to Tuesday. There is growing confidence in a substantial snowfall of 4 to 6 inches across the area, with the possibility of sleet and freezing rain as well. Travel will be severely impacted, particularly on bridges and overpasses, which are expected to ice over first. These hazardous conditions may persist until Thursday morning due to the persistently frigid temperatures.

