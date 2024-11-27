Taunton Man Held Without Bail In Fall River Following Trafficking Arrest By Massachusetts, Rhode Island State Police Including Bristol, Plymouth, And Ri Counties

A local man pleaded not guilty on Monday following his arrest in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

In May and June, Massachusetts State Police conducted an investigation into narcotics trafficking. The focus of their attention was 33-year-old Jason Hodo from Taunton, who was believed to be distributing large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in Rhode Island, as well as Plymouth and Bristol Counties in Massachusetts. To gather evidence, the investigators employed a combination of traditional and covert surveillance methods, record checks, and intelligence analysis. As a result of their efforts, search warrants were obtained for all locations associated with Hodo, with the goal of locating and seizing controlled substances.

In June, the executing officers tracked Hodo in his car as he left the Rhode Island location and headed to a gas station in Taunton. They apprehended Hodo, conducted a search, and made an arrest after discovering quantities of fentanyl and cocaine. Subsequently, the team executed search warrants using the “knock and announce” method at various locations in both states, without any issues.

During the searches conducted in Massachusetts, law enforcement officials were able to confiscate a significant amount of illegal substances and cash from Hodo. Specifically, they seized approximately 528 grams of fentanyl, 206 grams of cocaine, and nearly $22,000 from Hodo’s person and vehicle. As a result of these findings, Hodo was later transported to State Police-Middleboro where he was booked on charges related to trafficking Class A and Class B substances.

During the search conducted by the Rhode Island State Police at the Rhode Island location, they discovered the following items: two firearms equipped with high-capacity magazines, around 12 grams of fentanyl, nearly $19,000 in cash, a collection of valuable gold bars, assorted jewelry, and a diamond/gold chain accompanied by a receipt indicating its value at $103,000.

Hodo entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment at Fall River Superior Court on Monday. He was held without bail and a dangerousness hearing is set to take place on December 20th.

