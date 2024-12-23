Gorilla Zoe Uncovers the Strange ‘Masculine Odors’ at A-List Celeb Parties

Disclosure: I am a writer based in the State of Alabama. The information provided in this article has been sourced from credible references and is used with permission. Please note that there are no affiliate links included in this article.

In a recent interview with Ugly Money TV, rapper Gorilla Zoe shared his thoughts on attending celebrity mansion and hotel parties. He described how these parties felt different from what he was used to, particularly noting the atmosphere and even the smell. The rapper, known for his hit 2008 song “Lost,” opened up about his experience, giving us a glimpse into the world of these exclusive events.

“Yeah, it smells different. You know, like when you walk into something, you can just tell that it’s different,” Gorilla Zoe mentioned, reminiscing about his initial experiences at these extravagant events.

He proceeded to describe a particular incident: “Imagine we’re going to this mansion party, right. And we’re having a good time, just like we are now. I say, ‘I’m going to walk over there, and as soon as I enter that room, I can smell a strong masculine scent.'”

Zoe observed a clear distinction between men’s and women’s scents. She remarked, “It’s because there’s a difference in the way women’s sweat smells. You know what, I’m going to head back outside,” indicating that she would exit the room she had just walked into.

Reflecting on his experience, he expressed, “I can’t describe exactly what was happening. What I’m trying to say is that I had never encountered that particular smell before. You know, it was unfamiliar to me. We often assume that we know how we smell, but we don’t realize how we might smell to someone else.”

Also Read:

Reference article