Active Storm Track for the Second Half of December

Posted by Jan McDonald December 23, 2024

The weather in Iowa is expected to remain active throughout the latter half of December, bringing along with it mild temperatures.

From December 23rd to the 31st, a ridge will bring above-average temperatures to the plains, while below-average temperatures will be pushed towards the east coast states.

The weather pattern is expected to remain active with two storm systems, one warm and one cold, forecasted from December 26th to the 31st. These systems are likely to bring rain and thunderstorms initially, with a transition to snow towards the end of the period.

Moreover, there is a possibility of severe weather if sufficient gulf moisture is able to move northward when these systems begin.

After the New Year, below average temperatures will make a comeback, providing better conditions for cold systems and potential winter storms in January 2025.

Jan McDonald
