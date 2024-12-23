North Carolina Man Runs From Officers In A Stolen Tow Truck And Strikes A Gun Shop

There has been an alarming increase in the occurrence of vehicle thefts followed by the deliberate act of crashing into shops in order to steal valuable items. A recent incident in North Carolina serves as a prime example, where a man utilized a stolen tow truck to forcefully collide into a gun shop as part of his criminal activities.

North Carolina man hits a gun shop with a stolen tow truck

On Saturday morning, police officers in North Carolina were called to an incident in central Apex. They arrived at the Apex Coin and Currency shop on 703 E. Williams St. to find a messy scene. It appeared that a thief had used a stolen tow truck to crash into the store.

A stolen tow truck crashed into the shop after an assault at the neighboring inspection center. The vehicle smashed through the front window, colliding with the back wall of the shop, causing guns and merchandise to be hurled through the air.

The area was filled with crumbling bricks and cinderblocks, and the back of the truck jutted out from the front of the shop.

The Apex Fire Department responded to the incident to provide search and rescue services. Fortunately, there were no individuals present inside the shop at the time of the crash. However, due to the extensive structural damage, the building was deemed unsafe by town officials.

The News Observer reported that the police have apprehended a suspect who is currently in custody. However, the authorities are withholding his information as they continue to investigate the case further.

The suspect is facing allegations of two assaults that originated at the Circle K gas station on the corner. One of the victims suffered severe injuries.

The suspect was captured at the coin shop, putting an end to his chaotic crime spree. He is now facing charges of two strong-arm robberies, two assaults (one involving serious injury), motor vehicle theft, and property damage.

If you have any information regarding this crime spree, please get in touch with the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661.

