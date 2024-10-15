Freeze Warning in Missouri to Continue Until Wednesday Morning

A freeze warning has been issued for parts of central, southwest, and west-central Missouri, including Jefferson City. This warning will be in effect from 1 AM until 9 AM on Wednesday. It is expected that temperatures will plummet to as low as 28 degrees, posing a threat to crops, sensitive plants, and outdoor plumbing.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for several areas in Missouri, including Columbia, Jefferson City, and Saint Charles. The warning states that the sub-freezing temperatures expected could potentially cause damage to unprotected plants and pose a risk of freezing and bursting for outdoor pipes.

Residents should take steps to safeguard their delicate plants and ensure that their plumbing is adequately insulated. If it is not possible to wrap outdoor pipes, a slow drip can help prevent freezing. The freeze warning is anticipated to conclude by 9 AM on Wednesday, coinciding with the gradual increase in temperatures.

To prevent expensive damages and minimize losses caused by frost, residents should take prompt action. It is especially crucial for agricultural areas to closely monitor the prevailing conditions.

