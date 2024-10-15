Freeze Warning in Missouri to Continue Until Wednesday Morning

Posted by Jan McDonald October 15, 2024

A freeze warning has been issued for parts of central, southwest, and west-central Missouri, including Jefferson City. This warning will be in effect from 1 AM until 9 AM on Wednesday. It is expected that temperatures will plummet to as low as 28 degrees, posing a threat to crops, sensitive plants, and outdoor plumbing.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for several areas in Missouri, including Columbia, Jefferson City, and Saint Charles. The warning states that the sub-freezing temperatures expected could potentially cause damage to unprotected plants and pose a risk of freezing and bursting for outdoor pipes.

Residents should take steps to safeguard their delicate plants and ensure that their plumbing is adequately insulated. If it is not possible to wrap outdoor pipes, a slow drip can help prevent freezing. The freeze warning is anticipated to conclude by 9 AM on Wednesday, coinciding with the gradual increase in temperatures.

To prevent expensive damages and minimize losses caused by frost, residents should take prompt action. It is especially crucial for agricultural areas to closely monitor the prevailing conditions.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.