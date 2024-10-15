A Man And A Woman Were Discovered Dead In A Car In Ohio With Gunshot Wounds

Posted by Jan McDonald October 15, 2024

Police are probing the deaths of two people discovered with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call for “unknown trouble” around 11:30 p.m. on October 13 in the 16000 block of Euclid Beach Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they located two unresponsive people, a man and a woman, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Cleveland EMS transported both victims to the hospital and later declared them dead.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 16100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Police identified a 19-year-old guy as one of the victims.

The Cleveland Police Department’s homicide section is currently investigating the event.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.