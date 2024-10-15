A Man And A Woman Were Discovered Dead In A Car In Ohio With Gunshot Wounds

Police are probing the deaths of two people discovered with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call for “unknown trouble” around 11:30 p.m. on October 13 in the 16000 block of Euclid Beach Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they located two unresponsive people, a man and a woman, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Cleveland EMS transported both victims to the hospital and later declared them dead.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 16100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Police identified a 19-year-old guy as one of the victims.

The Cleveland Police Department’s homicide section is currently investigating the event.

Reference Article