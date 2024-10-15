AG: 6 Figure Boys Charged in Pennsylvania theft and trafficking ring

Attorney General Michelle Henry has charged seven members of a Pennsylvania-based retail theft and gun trafficking conspiracy.

The Attorney General’s Office, local police agencies, and an Investigating Grand Jury coordinated their investigation to produce the accusations against the “Six Figure Boys”. According to Henry, investigations focused on “digital communications” and used surveillance and covert operations.

The proprietor of a Pittsburgh pawn store, Osman Muya, 46, faces accusations of buying and reselling stolen items. Members of the group frequently referred to Muya as “boss,” Henry observed. Muya faces felony charges related to corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, conspiracy, and other offenses.

“Our Organized Crime Section steered great law enforcement collaboration to stop this elaborate illegal trafficking network,” Henry told the press. “We also commend the grand jurors who, for many months, listened to testimony about how these group members at the top of the chain were planning and executing theft jobs, then moving the stolen products to fences.”

Rami Hamdan-Toto, 23, and Alhassane Barry, 25, are both facing charges for illicit firearm transfers. In addition, Viane Hakizimam, Trey Da’Quan Carlock Bell, and Mukamba Adelin. Bell and Hakizimam are not in custody.

The Organized Crime Section of the Office of Attorney General will handle the prosecution of the case. Until proven guilty, we presume the accused innocent.

