Four Inmates on the Run Following Daring Escape from South Carolina Jail

Four inmates made a daring escape from the Chesterfield County Detention Center early Tuesday morning, sparking a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies.

Authorities identified the escaped individuals as Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod, and De’Shawn Malik Fox. All four individuals now face further charges relating to their escape, and authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and assist in their apprehension.

Manhunt in Full Swing

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating closely with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other law enforcement agencies to track down the fugitives. Sheriff Cambo Streater emphasized the criticality of the situation.

Streater said that they are actively searching and working on the case with SLED and other agencies.

Call for Public Assistance

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees, authorities are urging you to come forward. You can report any tips by contacting the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235.

The search effort is still ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office has stressed the significance of community involvement in this situation.

Reference Article