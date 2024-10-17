Four Inmates on the Run Following Daring Escape from South Carolina Jail

Posted by Jan McDonald October 17, 2024

Four inmates made a daring escape from the Chesterfield County Detention Center early Tuesday morning, sparking a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies.

Authorities identified the escaped individuals as Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod, and De’Shawn Malik Fox. All four individuals now face further charges relating to their escape, and authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and assist in their apprehension.

Manhunt in Full Swing

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating closely with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other law enforcement agencies to track down the fugitives. Sheriff Cambo Streater emphasized the criticality of the situation.

Streater said that they are actively searching and working on the case with SLED and other agencies.

Call for Public Assistance

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees, authorities are urging you to come forward. You can report any tips by contacting the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235.

The search effort is still ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office has stressed the significance of community involvement in this situation.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.