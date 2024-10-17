Armed teenager attempts to rob a pizza store but is beaten up by employees

A man has been arrested for reportedly attempting to rob an Austin, Texas, pizza store—and receiving some harsh justice in the process.

Richard Curtis, 19, faces charges of aggravated robbery, according to Fox 7 Austin. He allegedly came into a Marco’s Pizza at 7 p.m. on Thursday and approached an employee.

The man allegedly gave a restaurant employee a note saying, “Don’t say s***; empty the drawer.” He then showed the employee the revolver in his waistband, according to an affidavit the site acquired.

The worker then grabbed the man and choked him, while a colleague called the police.

As the coworker struggled with Curtis, the restaurant’s manager took the revolver from his waistband. The manager reportedly attempted to kill the alleged assailant, but the gun failed to discharge, so he beat him with the handle instead.

As a result, the manager began to fight Curtis off. According to FOX 7, the manager grabbed a knife from the kitchen and asked Curtis if he would rather go to prison or die. The would-be thief allegedly murmured “prison” before ceasing to fight and awaiting arrest.

During the struggle, one employee got a head injury that required treatment. The issue is being investigated.

The Independent has contacted the pizza shop and the Austin Police Department for further information.

